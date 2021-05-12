LaCosta McKay

Obituary

LaCosta Rose McKay, 39, of Moorhead, Minn. and of the Spirit Lake Nation passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Moorhead.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Dakota Baptist Church, Fort Totten from 5 until 9 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten will leave on Monday at 4 p.m. from the City Plaza, Devils Lake.

Funeral Services for LaCosta will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Paul Young officiating. Burial will be at a later date.