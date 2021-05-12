Keith Jager

Obituary

Keith J. Jager, 48 of Devils Lake passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 at his home.

Keith James Jager was born on November 6, 1972 in Devils Lake to Kenny ‘Papa Smurf’ and Betty Ann (Herman) Jager. He grew up and lived in Devils Lake his entire life. He was educated in the Devils Lake Public School System. He worked for a time as a front desk manager at a local hotel for a time, until increasing health problems forced him to retire.

In April of 2014, Keith met the love and light of his life Tammy Eback and they shared the next seven years together.

Keith loved spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, and helping his Dad in the garden and then canning the produce. Keith was frequently found outside with family and friends, working on various projects or attempting to “fix things”, especially loved to spend time in the shop with Jay. He wasn’t always successful but truly enjoyed the time spent trying. Before his best canine friend Butch died, he was Keith’s constant companion.

Keith is survived by his sister, Ronnette ‘Ronnie’ (Jay) Orness of Devils Lake; and nieces and nephew, Jannelle (Kent) Stevens of Fargo, Jamie Leigh Orness (Curtis Martinson), Robert Orness (Jordan McGath) and Jaydee Orness, all of Devils Lake; his beloved Tammy and her children, Corey Eback of Fargo and Karena Eback of Devils Lake; many grand-nieces, grand-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frederick in infancy; special aunt, Carol Reed and many other dear relatives.

Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Devils Lake.

