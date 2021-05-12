Gary Thumb

Obituary

Gary D. Thumb, 72, of rural Warwick passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home.

Gathering of family and friends will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m.

Funeral Services for Gary will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Dakotah Oyate Lutheran Church, rural Tokio with Rev. Larry Thiele officiating. Gary will be laid to rest beside his wife Dolly in the Bdecan Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Tokio. The procession to Dakotah Oyate will leave on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. from the City Plaza, Devils Lake.