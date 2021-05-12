Elaina Rainbow

Obituary

Elaina Lainez Heavenly Angel Rainbow, our little “Hooka”, precious infant daughter of Daniel Jay Rainbow and Ashley Ross Feather was born and died on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

As Elaina’s family we could not wait to bring this beautiful child of God home to Fort Totten. We loved her with all of our hearts, we treasured her and had many hopes and dreams for her. Her time with us on earth was very brief, but she touched our hearts in a very special way.

Elaina’s loving family include her parents, Daniel and Ashley; brothers and sisters – Dylan Smith, Lance Ross, DJ Rainbow, Richard Feather Jr., Emily Rainbow, Sierrah Ross and Rachel Feather; grandparents – Doris Longie, Diane Jackson, Anita Bear, Sonya Bear, Debra Jackson, Burton (Barb) Jackson and Alvin Bear: uncles and aunts – Tom (Lori) Robertson II, Jerry (Nancy) Robertson, Mark Robertson, David (Patty) Robertson, James Robertson I, Paul Robertson, Johanna (Ronnie) Hunt, Gabby Rainbow, Beverly Rainbow, Lisa Rainbow, Debbie Rainbow and Birdie Rainbow; many great-aunts, great-uncles and dear cousins.

-She was welcomed into Heaven by her Creator and with great joy by her big sister, Heavenly Longie; grandparents – Inez Elaine Robertson, Tom Robertson I, Sunny Rainbow, Claudette and Solomon Ross, uncles – Rory Ross, Wade Ross, Lance Ross, Kim Robertson and Sam Robertson and other loving family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Dakota Baptist Church in Fort Totten beginning at 5 p.m. with a time of prayer at 7 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten will leave at 4 p.m. on Thursday from City Plaza. Funeral Services for Elaina Lainez will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Paul Young officiating. Burial in the Lighthouse Assembly of God Cemetery in Fort Totten.

Music will be provided by the Lake Region Singers.