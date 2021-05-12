Andrew Schwab

Obituary

Andrew D. Schwab, 25, of Brocket and Devils Lake passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial for Andrew will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Andrew will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 5 until 7 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. led by Rev. Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon. Visitation on Friday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass.