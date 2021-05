Robert Hunter

Obituary

Robert I. Hunter, 101, of Maddock passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford. In lieu of services, the family is respecting Robert’s wishes to be cremated and given back to the earth amongst his most cherished hunting grounds that he walked with his father, son and grandsons.

Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com.

The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of the arrangements.