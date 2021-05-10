Robert 'Bob' Bergeth

Obituary

Robert ‘Bob’ Lynn Bergeth, 82, of Elk River, Minn., passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, after a short illness, while at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley, Minn. His Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at Peace Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. Interment will be in the city cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.

Bob was an avid sports fan, especially the Twins, Vikings and U of M Gophers. The day before he passed he watched the Vikings with his son, Todd, something they have done hundreds of times.

Bob was born October 27, 1938, in Devils Lake to Palmer and Agnes Bergeth. He attended elementary school in Penn and graduated from Devils Lake School in 1956. Bob earned several degrees of higher learning, a BS from Jamestown College, a Master’s Degree from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz. and a PhD from University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Bob began his career as a teacher and coach at St. Mary’s Academy in Devils Lake and would hold positions in Las Vegas and McClusky before becoming the superintendent of schools in Michigan, N.D. and Lakota while still in his twenties. Bob was then a professor at Valley City State University in Valley City before moving to the Minneapolis area to work in the Minneapolis School District.

In 1975 Bob retired from education to pursue a career in business. He was a published author, having written a book in 1994 on business titled, “12 Secrets to Cashing Out.” Bob traveled the world during his business career to places like London, Paris, Vienna, Monte Carlo, Moscow and Lucerne, Switzerland. Bob's family life included marrying Constance Deplazes, having two children.

In 1999 Bob moved to Elk River where he continued his career in business. He also ministered to inmates at the prison in Elk River and was a beloved member of Gateway Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacey (and Tim) Nelson of Cumming, Ga.; son, Todd (and Tanya) Bergeth of Willmar; brother, Richard Bergeth of Devils Lake; former wife, Constance Klecker of Menahga, Minn.; grandchildren – Paige, Nicole and Chase Nelson and Kenny Schmidt.