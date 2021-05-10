Leann Fox

Obituary

Leann R. Fox, (Yellow Corn Silk Woman), 49, of Fort Totten passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Leann Rose, precious daughter of Winona (Alberts) and Laidman Fox Sr. was born on August 28, 1971 at Devils Lake. She grew up on the Spirit Lake Nation in the Fort Totten area and attended the Four Winds School. She was very active in many of the organizations and activities at Four Winds, including the Indian Club where she participated in the club events at school and in various communities throughout the state. Leann graduated from Four Winds High School with the class of 1989. After graduating she worked for several years in the Maintenance Department at Four Winds School. Leann was forced to retire after a debilitating back injury.

Leann was a very talented seamstress, having many sewing projects she enjoyed including making ribbon skirts. She enjoyed doing bead work and always kept herself busy with various arts and crafts.

Above all, Leann was the best mom ever. She and Duane Littlewind were the proud parents of a son, Devin. She was a devoted, loving, caring mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She opened her heart and her home to family and friends, helping them in their needs anyway she could. Physically, life had placed limits on her mobility, but it never limited her capacity to love, to pray, to listen, to be a role-model to her son, to teach Devin and others about the Creator and the cultural ways Leann knew and loved.

Leann’s loving family include her son, Devin Littlewind; two nephews she raised as her own, Codeyro ‘Cody’ Spider and Wanayamka Littlewind; mother, Winona Fox; sisters and their families – Lenore WhiteLightning and LaDonna Fox; brother and his family, Laidman Fox Jr.; auntie, Sally Cavanaugh; adopted brothers and sisters and their families – Tonya Fox, Birdie Fox, Susie Fox, Roberta Ramsey, Pauline Boxer, Loretta Hall, Penny Knudson, Wanda Johnson, Doreen YellowBird, Joe Lafferty, Reba Mack, Marcella Knutson, Dacia Dauphinais, Al Demery, Willie Bronchaue, Jay Greene, Noah Horse, Swen Baker, TJ Plentychief, Russell McDonald, Leola White and Alvina Thompson; adopted aunts and uncles – Sheila Thompson, Myra Pearson, Bob Graywater, Calvin Campbell and Cletus Lawrence; nieces and nephews – Amy, Freddy, Woodrow, Sarah George, Dale, Maurice, Jocelyn, Apaho, Iyan, Laidman III, Lacey, Leora, Lakisha, Louise, Lisa, Lee, Thomas, Anthony, Mitchell, Theodore, Terrance, Joe, Holly, Molly, John, Michelle, Michael, Micah, Isaiah, Dusti, Latoya, Brooks and Nevada; many, many cousins and other beloved relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Laidman Fox Sr.; sisters – Lavonne Alberts, Lynn SpottedWolf, Laverne (Fox) Ironroad and Linda Fox; brothers – Leonard Fox and Lee Fox; grandparents – George and Alvina Alberts, Joseph and Susie Fox, Virginia Foote and Mary Hill; nieces and nephews – Maria, Samantha, Jeffery, Justin, Joseph, Devon and Eldon; uncles and aunts – Buddy Alberts, Marie Martin, Virginia Lancelotta and Dolly Azure; and many dear adopted brothers, adopted sisters, adopted aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Leann was held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. Funeral Services were on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in the St. Thomas Episcopal Cemetery, rural Crow Hill .

Pallbearers were Devin Littlewind, Cody Fox Spider, Wanayamka Littlewind, Dylan Greywater, Lance Ross, Allen Martin, Branden Charboneau Jr.

Leann was in the care of the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake.