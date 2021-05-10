John Peterson

Obituary

John Raymond Peterson, 95, of Devils Lake passed away on December 16, 2020 at Devils Lake Nursing Home.

A Memorial Service for John will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Norway Lutheran Cemetery Chapel with burial in the Norway Lutheran Cemetery, rural Devils Lake. Military Honors will be accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post #756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team. There will be a time of fellowship in Devils Lake following the service.

John Raymond Peterson was born on June 8, 1925 in Devils Lake. He was the firstborn son of Isaac and Clara (Forbord) Peterson. John grew up in the Grand Harbor Township of Ramsey County where he spent his childhood and part of his elementary school years. John moved to Williston following the early death of his mother for the next six years and there completed his primary education. He then went back to Devils Lake and finished his education graduating from Central High School.

John joined the United States Army soon after graduation in November 1944. He spent 17 months stationed in Germany where he filled his free time traveling throughout Europe making many good memories and enjoying new experiences.

John returned to his home in North Dakota finishing his military career in 1946. He then continued on with his life, farming the family homestead. He remained on the farm and working the land until 2012. John then moved to town where he lived the remaining years of his life.

John is survived by one sister, May Mikkelson-Fleisher of Devils Lake, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Clarence Peterson; sisters – Mildred Simpson (Carson) and Evelyn DeVany (Roland); and a brother-in-law, Don Fleisher.

John had a variety of friends throughout his life and was loved by many and will be missed by all.