Easton Schmiess

Obituary

Easton Reign Schmiess, precious infant son of Eric and Cassey (Breyer) Schmiess of Munich, was born on May Day, May 1, 2021 and passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

This precious child of God was loved from the moment we knew of his existence. His time with us on this earth was very brief, but he touched our hearts in a very special way. Easton lives forever in our hearts, forever lives as a member of our family here on earth and in Heaven, baptized in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Easton’s loving family include his parents, Cassey and Eric; grandparents, Lynn and Donna Schmiess and Jay and Gail Breyer; great-grandparents, Ed and Doris Bodnar and Mary Schmiess; aunts and uncles – Jeri Schmiess-Penas, Brian Schmiess, Heather (Matt) Kram, Chris (DeAnne) Udby, Sarah (Todd) Fee, Haley (Luke) Kroeplin, Brandy (Darren) Bakke and Jesse (Kensi) Breyer; several cousins; and godparents, Jeri Schmiess-Penas and Brian Schmiess.

He was welcomed into Heaven with great joy by his big sister, Harper Ryan Schmiess; grandmother, Kathryn Massmann; uncle, Jared Udby; great-grandparents – Richard Schmiess, Dale and Wilmeta Massmann, Louis and Margaret Breyer.