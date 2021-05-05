Sylvester Hoffner

Obituary

Sylvester S. Hoffner, 95, of Esmond passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at St. Aloisius Medical Center, Harvey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Esmond, with Fr. Brian Bachmeier celebrating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Military Honors provided by the Robert Tovsrud VFW Post #757 of Harlow.

Sylvester Sebastian Hoffner was born August 23, 1925 near Esmond, the son of Sebastian and Theresa (Gefroh) Hoffner. He grew up on the family farm and attended and graduated from Esmond High School. He entered the United States Marines and served for three years. He returned to Esmond and started farming. Sylvester married Eris Noem Gilbertson on December 31, 1966 in Saticoy, Calif. They would spend the summers in Esmond and winter in California. He drove school bus for the Esmond School District for many years. He retired from farming in the late 70s.

Sylvester was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Esmond and the Esmond V.F.W. He was a kind and compassionate man. He was well respected and loved by everyone in the community.

Sylvester is survived by his children – Darlene (Larry) Soper of Kennesaw, Ga., Wayne (Denise) Gilbertson of Eugene, Ore., Steven (Dina) Gilbertson of Devils Lake, Michael Gilbertson of Minot, and Lisa (Ronnie) Weiss of Minot; siblings – Serenus (Janet) Hoffner of Bismarck, Leander (Jeanette) Hoffner of Minot, and Carlotta Goldade of Minot; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eris; and brothers and sisters.

Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com.

The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of the arrangements.