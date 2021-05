Roger Hatten

Obituary

Graveside Services for Roger W. Hatten, 79, of Devils Lake who passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Devils Lake Cemetery with Rev. Jim Paulson officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post #756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team-Navy.