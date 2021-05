Leann Fox

Obituary

Leann R. Fox, 49, of Fort Totten passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Visitation and Funeral Services are pending for Friday, May 7 and Saturday morning, May 8 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with burial in the St. Thomas Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Crow Hill.

Leann is in the care of the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake.