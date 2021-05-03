Sherral Allen

Obituary

Sherral ‘Sunshine’ Vogel Allen passed in her sleep January 25, 2021. She was born in Devils Lake September 10, 1943. Sherral was raised in Crary by Felix and Barbara Vogel. She had four siblings – Shirley Sundin, Sharlotte Kingsley, Sheridan Vogel and Steve Vogel. Sherral attended Crary High School. After high school, she joined the Army, serving in Japan. Sherral moved to Oregon in the late 60s, raising a family having Sharlene Wicklund, Sabrina Mitchell and James Nelson. Sharlen gave Sherral three grandchildren – Todd, Jaimie and Zackary Wicklund. She married the love of her life, Larry Allen, July 15, 1983. Larry preceded Sherral in death.

She loved playing cards, cats and work. Sherral was loved and will be missed by her family, friends and co-workers. You may leave virtual lfowers or a note at findagrave.com, Memorial ID 221758433.