Sharon Midstokke

Sharon M. Midstokke, 61 of Maddock passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Eventide of Moorhead, Minn.

Sharon Marie Midstokke was born on January 29, 1960 to Eugene and Inez Gardell in Poplar, Mont. She grew up in Minneapolis, Minn. Sharon grew up with her brother, Shane, and her sister, Linda, whom she loved dearly. In 1977 she had her daughter, Kris-Tina, from a previous marriage.

Sharon then married Larry Midstokke in 1984. They made their permanent home on Larry’s family farm in Maddock. Larry and Sharon then welcomed their daughter, Trina, in 1989. Sharon quickly learned the ropes on how to be a farmer. She helped in the field, ran the tractor, and hauled grain. Later on, she would clean homes for people as well as take care of the Legion Hotel in Maddock for years. She would then bartend at the MBC Bar in Maddock. People would love when Sharon bartended, she would always greet you with that welcoming smile and would love to laugh and joke with her customers and friends.

Sharon was the type of person who would drop anything she was doing to help her family or friends in need. She would be the happiest when she was with Larry and both of her daughters, listening to them laugh together. She especially loved when her granddaughter, Melody, would come spend the weekend with her and Larry at the farm.

Sharon was a very outspoken person. If she liked something about you, she would let you know. She was very good at making you feel good about yourself. But, if she did not like something you said or did, she would let you know that too.

Sharon’s family always joked and said Sharon could make a new friend anywhere. Even if it was a quick trip to the store, she would befriend the cashier. She had a way with people, it was extremely easy for her to talk to people and get to know them.

Sharon had faced many health problems over the years, but she never let that break her spirit. During her first few years of dialysis, she would still drive herself, go shopping afterwards and occasionally make a trip to the casino (another one of her favorite places). Sharon never let anything hold her back.

Sharon is preceded in death by her father, Eugene Gardell; brother, Shane (Larry) Gardell; father-in-law, Ole Midstokke; and brother-in-law, Terry Midstokke.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Larry Midstokke of Maddock; her daughter, Trina Ganssle (Justin); daughter, Kris-Tina Pieper (Brian) of Piedmont, S.D.; mother, Inez Green (Gerry) of Oberon; mother-in-law, Shirley Midstokke of Devils Lake; nephew, TJ Midstokke of Devils Lake; sister, Linda (Tony) Marcil of Minneapolis six grandchildren – Melody Ganssle, Ashton Ganssle, Codie Good, Taylor Good, Sylvia Pieper, and Destinee Snyder; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly.

All family and friends are welcome to the reception at Roosevelt Park in Devils Lake after the funeral for food and refreshments and to remember Sharon.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Larry Thiele officiating. Fellowship will follow the services.