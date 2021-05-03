Jaylen Greywater

Obituary

Jaylen Greywater, 20, of Fort Totten passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 with his family at his bedside at Vibra Hospital, Fargo.

Jaylen Jerome Greywater was born on April 3, 2001in Devils Lake to Bobbi Dunn and Jeremy Greywater Sr. He attended Spirit Lake Head Start then Minnewaukan until 8th grade, Four Winds in 9th grade and then Job Corps for automotive until Mother’s Day in 2019. Two months after being discharged he was in an accident that left him permanently paralyzed. Jaylen spent two years in Vibra Hospital in Fargo until his passing. We were lucky enough to have him home for 21 days.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his nieces, GraceLynn and Blakely and nephews Randall and Issac who always made him smile. Jaylen also liked hunting, fishing, mudding, riding horse, video games, cooking, fixing bikes, basketball and drawing.

Jaylen is survived by his parents, Bobbi Dunn and Jeremy Greywater Sr.; brothers – Nate King, Alan Greywater and adopted brother Jerome Elk; sisters – Jena Dunn, Jaleshia Greywater and Jarissa Thompson; great-grandma, Barbara Robertson; grandparents – Alfreda and Robert Charboneau Sr., Rhonda Greywater, Richy Greywater, Jeannie Charboneau, Stacey Charboneau, Donovan Robertson, Galin Robertson, Lance Robertson, Davon Robertson, Sara Robertson, Jerry Thompson, Kendall Thompson, Calvin Dunn, Terry Dunn, Maynard Dunn, Alberta Dunn and Colleen Cook; uncles – Kayne Charboneau and Frank Charboneau; aunties – Angie, Kristi, Rose, Amanda Luedtke and Connie Charboneau; godparents – Nellie Charboneau and Robert Charboneau (LaShanda); favorite cousins – Lexi Driver and DJ Driver and many other family members. If we forgot to mention anyone, it was not intentional for we are going through a very difficult time.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents – Elizabeth and Richard Greywater, Frank and Mary Charboneau, Mary Angline and Buddy Alberts, Micheal Johnson; grandma, Budene Eback; and grandpas – Tyrel Alberts and Kenneth Thompson Sr.; uncle, Shawn Charboneau; aunties – Lakeisha ‘Kiki’ Charboneau; and the triplets – Mary, Michelle and Melissa Littlewind; cousins – Jarred Cook and Harlon Snell; and best friends, Noah Littelwind and Dalynn Lawrence.

Visitation will be Monday, May 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. followed by a Rosary Service at 7 p.m., all at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fort Totten. Friends wishing to join the procession from New Rockford to Ft. Totten may gather on the St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, prior to 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fort Totten. Burial will be at the Crow Hill Cemetery, Fort Totten.