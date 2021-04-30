Donald 'Don' Hoffman Sr.

Obituary

Donald Francis ‘Don’ Hoffman Sr., 86 of Rugby died Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Trinity Homes of Minot. He was born May 16, 1934 in Kenmare to Lewis and Florence (Lundgren) Hoffman.

Don was raised in the Kenmare home of his parents and graduated from high school there, the class of 1953. While in high school he was continually active in sports and other school activities. Don went on to complete his education at North Dakota State Normal and Industrial College after accepting scholarships to play football, basketball and baseball. He met and courted Beverly Schaunaman while in college and they were united in marriage on June 12, 1954. To this union seven children were born plus one adoption rounded out the family. Don spent many years as a teacher, principal, and coach in many of the rural North Dakota schools, Leeds was his last before retiring as its principal. He commentated countless basketball and football games for both home and district games. He had a great masterful voice. Don was highly active in the communities he lived in serving many years as a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and Grand Knight. He was a longstanding member of the Lions and the Eagles and enjoyed his time at the Rugby Senior Center. In the summers while teaching and after his retirement he painted homes, both interior and exterior, as well as farmsteads, barns and took great pride in his work. Over the years while teaching, Don and Beverly always found room for foreign exchange students. Tragically, Don and Beverly would dissolve their marriage in 1989.

On November 15, 1998, he was united in marriage to Marlene (Ekren) Anderson in Rugby and they made their home in Rugby. You would often find them at the Eagles playing Bingo. Don was an accomplished artist and enjoyed working with charcoal, pencil, and ink. Don won several awards for his artwork. Throughout his life he enjoyed watching sports, broadcasting play-by-play sport events, collecting stamps, coins, and brass figurines.

Don leaves behind his children – Donald Jr. (Deborah) of Devils Lake, Mark (Judy Blooms), Donna Loken (Tim McLaughlin, all of Minot, Glenn (Kelly) of Gooding, Idaho, Kent (Danae) and Todd (Christi), all of Minot, Craig of Gypsum, Colo., and Wendi Weseloh (Christian) of Watertown, S.D.; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lowell (Virginia) of Staples, Minn.; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters – Betty and Louise; brothers – David and Robert; a daughter-in-law, Shari Hoffman; and his wives, Beverly and Marlene.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 in the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel with family burial services in the St. Agnes Cemetery, Kenmare later.

Friends may call for one hour prior to the time of the service in the funeral home.

Honorary Bearers: All his grandchildren.

Arrangements with the Anderson Funeral Home of Rugby. Online registry, www.funeralsbyanderson.com.