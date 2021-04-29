Sandra Odden

Obituary

Sandra Ann Odden, 75, of Minnewaukan passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Minot under the care of hospice. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Trinity Free Lutheran Church in Minnewaukan with Mike Every officiating. Visitation will be Monday, May 3, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service at the Trinity Free Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand sanitizing and staying away if not feeling well are encouraged. Wearing a mask is required.

Sandra Ann was born November 13, 1945 in New Rockford to Enger Nokelby and Alma Monk. She attended school in Heimdal, Hamburg and graduated from Fessenden public school. Sandra was united in marriage to Roger Odden on July 15, 1977. He was the love of her life and she was dearly devoted to him.

For many years, Sandra worked at the grocery store in Minnewaukan, eventually purchasing the business with her husband, Roger. She enjoyed being a business owner and became a valued member of the Minnewaukan Community Club. Sandra is remembered for the kindness and generosity to the local children visiting the store. Every child enjoyed candy from behind the counter and love from her heart.

Sandra taught Sunday school at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Minnewaukan. She and her husband, along with Dale and Mavis Halverson, established and supervised a Lutheran League for local teenagers to have fun and share in their faith. Campouts, game nights and trips to Concordia College provided Christian mentorship and so much happiness.

Sandra enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and playing cards with family and friends. An adamant fan, Minnewaukan High School basketball teams provided excitement and enjoyment to her life throughout the years. She had a special fondness for old country and gospel music. Many family members, neighbors and friends shared coffee and snacks with pleasant conversation. The generosity provided to Sandra and Roger from the entire community throughout the years was sincerely and greatly appreciated.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roger Odden of Minnewaukan; children – Johnny (Julie) Thomas of San Diego, Calif., Robert (Aleta) Thomas of Rockville, Ind., Sandra ‘Nettie’ (Mike) Deplazes of Minot; 11 grandchildren – Zachary Thomas, Kayti Fitzgerald, Sera Fitzgerald, Haley Thomas, Christopher Thomas, Brittany Duchsherer, Wyatt Deplazes, Roger Lindsay, Brendan Thomas and Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Thomas; 10 great-grandchildren – Dylan Weiksner, Peyton Thomas, Piper Thomas, Mason Gerrard, Hayden Thomas, Lucy Koch, Journey Thomas, Dexton Duchsherer, Lennon Duchsherer and Shepard Deplazes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers – Adrien Nokelby and Milton Nokelby; sister, Sharon Blake.

Friends wishing to honor Sandra are invited to make a donation in her name to: St. Peter Cemetery – P.O. Box 363 Minnewaukan, ND 58351; Parkinson’s Foundation Minnesota and Dakotas – 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131; Edgewood Health Care – 800 16th Avenue SE Minot, ND 58701 or Hospice Home Care – 1015 S Broadway #303 Minot, ND 58701.

