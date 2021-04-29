Logan Corday

Obituary

Logan Joe Corday, born the 17th of July, 2005, began his life in Cadillac, Mich. He started pre-school in Mesick, Mich., before moving to Cando in 2011. Logan attended school at North Star High School, a freshman in the Class of 2024. His life was unexpectedly and tragically cut short in the early morning hours of April 24, 2021, at the age of 15. Though he experienced a physical death, he will live on forever as an enigma in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him and the stories they pass on about him. His spirit is carried on by those whom he left behind; his parents, Jason and Sue Corday; his sisters, Brandi Corday and Jordan Corday; grandparents, Ray and Sue Barton; and aunts and uncles, Josh Corday, Jenna Corday and Richard Russel, and Mike and Jenny Barton. He was preceded in death by, and now joins in the afterlife, grandparents, John Corday and Teddy Piper.

Logan was a son, a brother, a student, an athlete, but most importantly, he was himself. A beautiful soul gifted to us by God, granting us valuable and transformative lessons to apply in our own lives. Though his life was cut short, he lived it to the fullest, making the most out of every day and occasion. He excelled at basketball, football, and golf; he was an athlete. A video game connoisseur. A devoted and loving brother and son. A loyal friend to many. A valued member of his community and school. Logan was many things, finding success in many areas of life, but his ability to affect the lives of those around him in such a positive manner was most notable.

Logan had a heart of gold, like his mother, with the exterior bravado of his father, and distinct traits of his sisters who he admired and idolized. A perfect combination of those who cherished him most. Logan was one of the most caring and compassionate people one could encounter. His presence captivated a room, especially a classroom filled with his peers, where he could command attention and bring everyone to tears with laughter. Whether by touching the lives of countless people, or holding his head high for that extra inch of height, Logan lived up to his large personality and his passing leaves an unfillable void in everyone who knew him. Though this void cannot be filled, remembering his life and passing on the love he displayed will allow his legacy to endure forever.

Logan’s life will be celebrated Saturday, May 1 at North Star High School, with a gathering of family and friends from 5 until 7 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. Logan will be laid to rest Sunday, May 2 at the Sacred Heart Cemetery after his funeral service at Sacred Heart Church in Cando at 2:30 p.m. A gathering will follow the graveside service at the Armory in Cando, no additional food or supplies are necessary. Donations and contributions can be made in Logan’s name to the Athletics Department of North Star High School.