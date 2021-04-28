Melvin Tohm

Obituary

Melvin B. Tohm, 88, of Devils Lake and Calio passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Eventide Heartland Care Center in the loving care of his family.

Memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund in memory of Melvin.

Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 6 until 7 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. The Funeral Service for Melvin will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Munich with Rev. Scott Ramey officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Munich.

Published on April 28, 2021