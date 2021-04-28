Karen Peterson

Karen J. Peterson, 61 a life-long resident of Benson County and an Oberon business woman, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home in the loving care of her family and Hospice.

Visitation for Karen will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 4 until 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael with Rev. Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. The procession to St. Michael will leave at 9 a.m. on Monday from City Plaza, Devils Lake. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, rural Oberon.

Karen June, daughter of John E. and Dorothy Ann (Kraft) Peterson, was born on October 2, 1959 at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake. She grew up in the St. Michael area, attending school at the Little Flower Mission School, then later Warwick Public School. She proudly earned her GED through Lake Region State College.

Karen never shied away from hard work. As one of the older of 11 children, she was very involved in helping to raise the younger brothers and sisters. As a teenager, she began working outside the home to help support the family, working as a commercial painter, wallpaper hanger, housekeeper for area homes, doing whatever job needed to be done. In 2003, she became the owner and operator of Karen’s Place in Oberon.

Karen met Elvis Thumb Sr. in her early adulthood and they were the proud parents of two sons, Elvis and Joseph. She was devoted to her family, a loving and caring mother and grandmother and was very involved in raising several of her grandchildren.

Karen loved life. She battled cancer for many years, never giving up, always facing each new challenge with a smile, with a firm resolve to live each day to the fullest, to love with her whole heart and to always give what she could to her family, her friends, her community. She felt truly blessed to have such a loving, caring family and such wonderful friends to share in her life.

Our hearts break with sadness, but we promise to do our best to carry on Karen’s legacy of love.

Karen’s loving family include her sons – Elvis (Tara) Thumb of Sheyenne and Joseph Thumb of Oberon; mother, Dorothy Peterson Comer, also of Oberon; grandchildren – Shantel (Troy) Storm, Shayla Thumb, Alyssa Thumb, Trysta Thumb and Cambree Thumb, Joseph Thumb Jr., Jeremiah Anderson-Thumb and Jaden DuBois; great-grandson, Wilder Elvis Storm; sisters and brothers – Cheryl (Thorman) Logan of Oberon, Laurie (Pat) LaRoque of Sheyenne, Everett Comer Jr. of Fort Totten, Dale (Theresa) Comer of Sheyenne, Russell (Tonya) Comer of Watford City, Gloria (David) Chenze of Sheyenne, Sandra (Keith) Wachtel of Fessenden, Valerie (Curtis) Comer of Sheyenne and Nancy (Jason) Comer-Pokeda of Brandon, Manitoba Canada; special friend Pete Hager of Oberon; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear cousins.

She was preceded in death by her dad, John Peterson; brother, David E. Peterson; grandchild, Stacy DuBois; and step-father, Everett Comer Sr.

Casket Bearers will be her sisters – Cheryl Logan, Laurie LaRoque, Gloria Chenze, Sandra Wachtel, Valerie Comer and Nancy Comer-Pokeda.

