Jaylen Greywater

Obituary

Jaylen Greywater, 20, of Fort Totten died Monday, April 26, 2021 at Vibra Hospital, Fargo.

His Visitation will be Monday, May 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. followed by a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. , all at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fort Totten.

Friends wishing to join the procession from New Rockford to Ft. Totten may gather on the St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, prior to 4:30 p.m.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fort Totten.

His Burial will be at the Crow Hill Cemetery, Fort Totten.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

Published on April 28, 2021