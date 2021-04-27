Phyllis Lovejoy

Obituary

Phyllis Marlene Gaden Lovejoy, 76 of Colfax, Wis. passed away April 23, 2021 after losing her battle with lung cancer in the Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, Wis.

She was born March 29, 1945 in Jessie to Thor and Tillie (Johnson) Gaden. She grew up in the Binford area and graduated from Binford High School of Binford in 1963.

Phyllis married Don Lovejoy October 14, 1966 in the Trinity Church of Binford. They made their home in Mcville and had four daughters.

Phyllis’s hobbies were playing bingo, reading, playing cards and games and singing at karaoke. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Phyllis is survived by her four daughters, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren – Tammy (Jerry) Rahlf of Cooperstown, Cody (Stephanie Almen), Brady (Madison Breiland). Becky (Randy) Gerads of Albany, Minn., Nicholas, Heather. Marcy (Larry) Wilder of Colfax, Miranda (Christopher Hits) (Slevin, Oriahna). Holly Lovejoy of Devils Lake, Dallas; one sister-in-law, Linda Gaden Johnson of Jessie; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by former husband, Don Lovejoy; parents; twin infant sisters, Alma and Mildred; brothers – Ervin and Kenneth.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday May 15, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Visitation from 1 – 2 p.m. Graveside Burial services will be scheduled in North Dakota on a later date.

Published on April 27, 2021