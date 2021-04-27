Logan Corday

Obituary

Logan J. Corday, 15, of Cando passed away on Saturday morning, April 24, 2021 at his home from accidental causes.

Visitation will be held at the Cando Public School on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cando with Rev. Daniel Musgrave officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cando.

Logan is in the care of the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake.

