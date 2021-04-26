Louise Hartl

Obituary

Louise B. Hartl, 99, of Cando passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Towner County Medical Center in Cando. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cando with Fr. Daniel Musgrave, celebrant on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. The visitation will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. with a 4:45 p.m. rosary and 5 p.m. vigil service at the Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home in Cando. The visitation will take place on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cando following the service.

Everyone is welcome to stream the service through the Dunnigan-Dix Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Towner County Medical Center.

Published on April 26, 2021