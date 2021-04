Lee Rahn

Obituary

Lee Alvin Rahn, 83, of Rolette passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Towner County Living Center in Cando. Arrangements are pending.

Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home of Cando is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 26, 2021