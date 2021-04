Babe Benson

Obituary

Babe E. Benson, 88, of Wolford passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Towner County Living Center in Cando. Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Country Lanes Bowling Alley in Cando or the Dale & Martha Hawk Museum in Wolford.

Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home of Cando is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 26, 2021