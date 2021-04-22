Patricia Calderwood

Obituary

Our dearly loved Mom always seemed to do a number of things in her life her way and this day would prove to be no different. Mom started her day as each day previously, however, on this particular day things would turn out to be things done her way. On a day that some decisions were to be made regarding her care, little did her children know, her prayers would be answered and as a grandson put it, “she was done having decisions made for her.” And in the early morning of March 25, 2021, she got her wish to go home.

Patricia A. Calderwood, 89, of Whitehall, Mont. passed away March 25, 2021 at The Springs Footsteps in Butte, Mont.

She was born January 8, 1932, in Devils Lake, the daughter of E. Claude and Beatrice Nash. She was raised in Devils Lake and attended school there through the eighth grade. She completed her education (her way) through a GED correspondence course while living in Whitehall.

On August 10, 1949, she married Ray Crane in Minnewaukan. They lived in North Dakota for a couple of years and then moved out to Butte for work. They had seven children together.

Pat was an accomplished seamstress. Some of her accomplishments were sewing uniforms for the Butte High School Purple B’s drill team. Pat was also a sewing instructor for several 4-H members for several years. She spent many endless hours helping the members finish their projects for the Twin Bridges Fair.

Ray passed away September 1977. She moved back to Devils Lake in 1978 to be closer to her mother. She enjoyed bowling and was able to attend a bowling competition with her granddaughter, Cresta, in San Antonio. She also enjoyed crafts, knitting and square dancing. While enjoying her square dancing, she met Willis Calderwood. Not only was he her square dance partner, he also became her partner in life when they married October 4, 1980. They moved to his farm in Crary until they retired. They then moved to Arizona to enjoy the warmth in the winter and traveling to see children and grandchildren in the summer time. Willis passed away in August 2005. She then moved back to Montana to be closer to her children.

In 2014, Mom moved into the Meadowlark Manor in Whitehall. She enjoyed her time at the Manor. She enjoyed the people, the entertainment and all the renewed friendships. Mom especially loved playing bingo, no matter what …. and then tried to go home every time the games were over.

We were so blessed to have Mom in a place that really cared for their residents. Thank you to all the caregivers at the Manor for showing such love and having fun with her.

Special thank you also to The Springs Footsteps of Butte for the care they gave Mom. She enjoyed many crafts, music events and especially the treats. They had many struggles in the year of COVID-19 and were so helpful with setting up Zoom for Mom and her family. She loved every Sunday visiting with family and having some crazy laughs. WE soo miss those visits, as well as our visits before COVID, but will cherish each and every one of them.

Pat was involved with a number of organizations which included the Eagles Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her seven children – Mary Ann (Victor) Miller, Linda (Farley) Hicks, Karen Casady, Art (Mary Jane) Crane, Janet (Dan) Ewen, Nancy (Cliff) Edsall, and Tom (Sandy) Crane. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Those that preceded her in death are her husband Willis Calderwood; her son-in-law, Jim Casady; her first husband, Ray; her parents; her brothers – James Nash, Eugene Nash, Jack Nash; and her sisters – Lenora Palmer and Ruth Possen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel located at 925 South 27th Street in Billings, Mont. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Published on April 22, 2021