Thomas 'Tom' Wallace

Obituary

Thomas ‘Tom’ Wallace, 69, of Wolverton, Minn., passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Essentia Health’s Supportive & Palliative Care in Fargo surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by his 1 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. René Hasbargen will officiate the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge, Minn. The family would like to express their gratitude to Essentia Health for their extraordinary and compassionate care.

Thomas Kenneth Wallace was born on January 7, 1952, in Devils Lake to Kenneth and Walburga (Volk) Wallace. He grew up on a farm near Webster and graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1969. He furthered his educated at Lake Region Technical College and North Dakota State University majoring in Business Ag.

While in college, he worked for Goodyear in Fargo. This began his 18-year career with the company, relocating to various locations among North Dakota and Minnesota before settling in the Kent and Wolverton area in 1988. In 1991, he changed career paths and worked in telecommunications for Norstan and Blackbox for the next 25 years. He kept busy in retirement doing odd jobs, like driving beet truck and delivering mail as he was needed until his health declined.

Tom enjoyed planting his garden in the spring, fishing, watching Jeopardy, going to auctions, playing Pinochle and Whist, and impressing his family and friends with his grilling skills. He enjoyed volunteering for Farm Rescue and was proud of the work the organization does.

His humorous personality and laid back demeanor will forever be missed by his children – Heather (Brian) Bernotas of Breckenridge, Amanda Wallace of Fargo, Elijah (Megan) Wallace of Breckenridge and Isabelle Wallace of Nevis, Minn.; grandchildren – Dylan Bernotas, Johnica Bernotas, Jordan Wallace, Preston Wallace, and Paisley Wallace; siblings – Mary Anne (Jon) Ingenthron of Davis, Calif., Terry (Patty) Wallace of Devils Lake, Virginia (Allan) Eisenzimmer of Devils Lake and Bill Wallace of Bismarck; his daughters’ mothers – Bette Mehlhoff Voller and Becky Farring Grosskreutz; and many loving family members and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Wallace-Arndt; parents, Kenneth and Walburga Wallace; brothers – Dan Wallace, Rick Wallace, and Gary Wallace; and his son’s mother, Beatrice Miller Albrecht.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

Published on April 19, 2021