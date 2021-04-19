Patricia Anderson

Obituary

Patricia A. Anderson, 77, resident of Fargo, formerly of Lakota, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The funeral service will be held at the Lakota Lutheran Church, Lakota on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. The use of face masks will be required. Interment will be in the Hoff Cemetery, rural Brocket. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday for one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hoff Cemetery, 10443 – 51st Street NE, Lakota, ND 58344. These donations help with maintaining a beautiful, rural resting place for all who are there.

Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota. www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.

Published on April 19, 2021