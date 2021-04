Gretta Fahey

Obituary

Gretta Fahey, 63, resident of Lakota, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 in her home with her loving family by her side.

The Memorial Service for Gretta Fahey will be delayed until Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. and will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lakota.

Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota. www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.

Published on April 19, 2021