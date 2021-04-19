Daniel 'Frank' Nelson

Obituary

Daniel ‘Frank’ Robert Nelson, 58, of Devils Lake passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in the loving care of his family.

Frank was born on June 25, 1962 at Sioux Falls, S.D., the son of the late Daniel A. Nelson and Violet A. (Morin) Nelson.He is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and was raised and educated in Devils Lake. Frank recently resided in Jamestown with his wife Fayette Rink who he loved dearly and referred to her as his soulmate. Frank and Fayette were married June 14, 2019 in Jamestown where they had a home.

Frank is remembered for his laughter, great smile, and hard work ethics. He always had a smile and if he knew you or were a friend or family member, he was always genuinely glad to see you. Frank enjoyed spending time with his wife who shared his love for fishing and camping. The greatest quality Frank had was his ability to always be happy and never complain. He always made you smile and laugh when you were with him.

Frank is survived by his wife, Fayette (Rink) Nelson and his mother, Violet Nelson, both of Devils Lake; three sisters – Rhonda, Teresa, and Patricia; a brother, Dean; three children from a previous marriage; and one granddaughter, all of Grand Forks.

A ceremony will be held to lay him to his final resting place on June 25, 2021 in Jamestown at his favorite fishing spot.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Devils Lake at the local park on June 19 in remembrance of Dan ‘Frank’.

Published on April 19, 2021