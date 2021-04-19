Anthony 'Tony' Cavanaugh

Obituary

Our brother, father, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend, Anthony ‘Tony’ Cavanaugh, Dancing Owl ‘Hin Han Waci’, of Fort Totten began his heavenly journey on April 14, 2021.

A Rosary service was held on Monday, April 19, 2021 beginning at 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. The procession to St. Michael left City Center parking lot at 4 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the St Michael’s Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Tony will be laid to rest in the St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

Serving as Casket Bearers are Dennis Graywater, Daniel ‘Boyd’ Herman, Jason Greene, Carl ‘Sparky’ McKay Jr., Vinson Littleghost, Julian Cavanaugh, Bill Longie, David ‘Digger’ Azure Jr., and Bo Parsons.

Tony was born on April 19, 1978 in Fairbanks, Alaska and was raised on the Spirit Lake Reservation. He graduated from Four Winds High School in Fort Totten in 1997. After high school he attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. and Cankdeska Cikana Community College in Fort Totten.

In June of 1999 Tony completed Wildland Firefighter ‘Rookie Training’ and he was a proud member of Spirit Lake Fire Department for 12 years. Tony was a skilled carpenter and worked in construction trades specializing in dry wall and carpentry.

In his spare time, Tony loved spending time with his daughter Karaleigh Omen. He also loved riding his motorcycle and was always up for an adventure. He was very outgoing and had many friends. Tony was a generous guy that would help out his friends at any time.

Tony is survived by his daughter, Karaleigh Omen; brother, Christopher (Lora Greybear); nieces and nephews – Julian, Dominique, MaryJane (godchild), Chaz, Eden, Kimara and Konnor Kruz; grand-niece, Nikomi Jenkins; aunt, Ramona (Ron Eagleman) Cannon; uncle, Peter Dauphinais Jr.; aunt, Aileen Littleghost.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Charles John and Bernice Cavanaugh-John; uncles – William Ambrose Littleghost, Benedict Littleghost, Herbert Rainbow and Duane Cavanaugh; aunts – Angie Littleghost-Shaw, Janice McKay and Ernestine Herman.

Serving as Honorary Bearers are Bud and Fe Fe Shaw, Jolene (Ray Greene) Crosswhite, Robin and Duane Smith, Jen and Wayne Black, Godmother, Dixie (Mitchell) Omen, Godfather, John (Rena) Lohnes, Marnie and Joseph Lawrence, Emmy Littlewind, Sheila and Todd Belgarde, Corrine Shaw, Shieleen Omen, Kristy Gaking, Gina Jetty, Nevada Wilkie, Natalie Merrick, Ralph and Franny Peoples, Joe and Angela Garcia, Alfred Thompson Jr., Harry Wolters, Larse Azure, Kyle Charboneau, Rob Snell Sr., Terri Brien, Joseph Jackson, Tera Goulet, Naomi Walking Eagle and lifelong friend, Ronnie Ironshield.

The family apologizes if anyone was left out during this difficult time, it wasn’t intentional.

Published on April 19, 2021