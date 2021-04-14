Sheldon 'Vince' Vincent

Obituary

Sheldon K. ‘Vince’ Vincent, 86, of Devils Lake passed away on Saturday evening, April 10, 2021 at his home in the loving care of his family.

A Celebration of Life Open House for Vince was held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the VFW Club, Devils Lake beginning at 4:30 p.m. All were welcome to come and share fellowship and memories of Vince. Military Honors were accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post #756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team-Army at 6 p.m.

Sheldon Keith, son of Edward J. and Gertie (Marlenee) Vincent, was born on September 29, 1934 at Nashwauk, Minn. Being part of a large family, growing up in the 30’s, the family moved throughout Minnesota and North Dakota, wherever the work was to provide for the family.

Vince enlisted in the United States Army on January 22, 1952 at Fargo. He was in basic training in Hawaii and eventually served stateside in Fort Lewis, Wash., Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Campbell, Ky., Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Carson, Colo. and overseas in Japan, Germany, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the Dominican Republic. In July of 1953, while stationed in the United States, Vince volunteered his service to the Special Forces Unit. While on leave, he married his sweetheart Shirley Guffey in 1955 in Brinsmade. They made their home in Kentucky and began their family.

Vince is once again deployed to Korea and is part of the first ever team of the Green Beret Special Forces. After Korea, the family joined him in Okinawa, Japan. In 1962, the family returned to the States, and Vince had decided that he would make the military his career and attended Officer Training School. His many years of service required many relocations for the family. In 1966, Vince was deployed to Vietnam for the first time and was again deployed in 1970. He eventually settled at Fort Carson, completed 21 years of service, retiring on July 11, 1973 with the rank of Major. Eventually Vince and Shirley made the move to Devils Lake to be closer to family.

Vince received numerous commendations and decorations including a combat infantry badge with a Star (2D Award, Master Parachutist, several Bronze Stars for meritorious service, two meritorious Service Awards, several Battle Stars, many mission/combat badges and was awarded Jump Wings from Germany, Thailand and Vietnam. His service also included tours in Germany and the Dominican Republic. He received special training in many different areas of the military during his service. He served with the 45th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles), 1st Special Forces Group and later the 82nd Airborne Division. Of course, being a part of the Green Berets held a very special place in his heart.

Vince enjoyed hunting and in retirement was an avid reader. Wherever he was stationed, the family enjoyed traveling and sight-seeing in different countries and states. He was as “sharp as a tack” always and wrote a very detailed book about his life. He was always a dog-lover and at the time of his passing had enjoyed the canine companionship of Gidget and Foxie. He enjoyed membership and the many activities of the VFW Club. He loved being “On the Road Again” motor homing and flea marketing around the country.

Vince proudly and honorably served his country, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, caring brother and uncle and a dear friend to many.

Vince’s loving family include his wife, Shirley of 66 years; children – Sheldon ‘Vince’ (Sherri) Vincent of Winston-Salem, N.C., Cindy (John) Phillips of Remer, Minn. and Dawn Bachmeier of Devils Lake; seven grandchildren – Ashley (Josh) Hege and Caroline (Mark) Eanes; Nick (Erin) Phillips, Angela (Dan) Moore, Tanner Phillips (partner Ken Spencer); Dane Bachmeier and Destiny (Tim) Buerman; eight great-grandchildren – Lucas, Lucy, Tyler, Addison, Cooper, Reichen, Kellen and Cameron; sisters – Linda Carlson, Barbara Coker and June Abdullah; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law – Gordon Guffey, Sharon (Richard) Halvorson and Sylvia Allen; many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers – James Vincent, Perry Vincent and Everett ‘Swede’ Vincent; son-in-law, Doug Bachmeier; and parents-in-law, Orville and Alma Guffey.

Published on April 14, 2021