Georgia Stenslie

Obituary

Georgia K. Stenslie, 90, of Devils Lake passed away on Sunday evening, April 11, 2021 at Eventide, Devils Lake.

Georgia (Ann) was born on August 20, 1930 at Cavalier, the daughter of Ernest W. and Edna M. (Roadhouse) Kibler. She was reared and educated in Cavalier, graduating from Cavalier High School with the class of 1948. She continued her education at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics and a Minor in Science in 1952.

Georgia soon landed a job in Devils Lake as the Ramsey County Home Extension Agent and would call Devils Lake home the rest of her life. Georgia was united in marriage to Arne Stenslie Jr. on June 16, 1956 at Cavalier. They established their home in Devils Lake where they lived, worked and raised their family.

In 1958, Georgia started her teaching career as a Home Economics instructor at Fort Totten High School and then in 1961 taught Home Economics and Science at Crary Public School for seven years. She took a break from teaching and became the owner and operator of the Happy Hour Café with her husband Arne. After selling the Café, she returned to teaching at Fort Totten High School, retiring in 1992. Arne passed away on May 28, 1987.

Georgia was dedicated to the teaching profession and a hard-working business owner but in her spare time she was an avid golfer and member of the Town and Country Club, was on the Grandma’s Dart League, enjoyed playing bridge and volunteered at St. Joseph School. She frequently operated “Granny’s Taxi Service” taking her grandchildren to all their activities and especially enjoyed membership in the VFW Auxiliary. She took great pleasure in the company of friends and family every Friday night at the VFW Club.

Georgia had an adventurous spirit, loved her family with all her heart, treasured her friends and will be greatly missed.

Georgia’s loving family include her children – Kristy (Chuck) Laber and Randy (MaryJo) Stenslie, both of Devils Lake; grandchildren – Tyler Laber (Kayla Lichtenberger and her son Jace), Reiley Laber (Cody Belle) and Mason Laber (Karli Estenson) and their son, Georgia’s great-grandson, Kayden; nephew, Paul (Ruth Ann) Kibler; and sister-in-law, Lois Stenslie-Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Edna; husband, Arne; nephew, Thomas Kibler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law – Jack and Beverly Kibler, John Stenslie and Randoline Stenslie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arne and Anna Stenslie Sr.

Funeral Services for Georgia will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Rev. Lori Broschat officiating. Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery at a later date. Georgia, her family and friends will also enjoy a time of fellowship at the VFW Club following the service.

Published on April 14, 2021