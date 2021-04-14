Frances Shaffer

Obituary

Frances M. Shaffer, 85 a life-long resident of Devils Lake, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Eventide Devils Lake Care Center with loving family at her side.

Mass of Christian Burial for Frances will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Wirth celebrating the Mass. Frances will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed via facebook.com/stjosephdvl.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, April 14 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake and will continue at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

Frances Mary, daughter of Virginia (Bercier) and Joseph Moses Martin, was born on May 9, 1935. She grew up and was educated in Devils Lake attending St. Mary’s Academy. Being born into a large family during the 1930’s meant everybody had to do whatever it took to help out the family.

Frances married Frank G. Holtz on June 9, 1958 and they were the proud parents of three children – Terrance Lee, Lisa Ann and Linda Lou. Frank was killed in a tragic motor vehicle accident on August 27, 1961.

Frances was blessed to find love again and married Theodore Shaffer Sr. ‘Ted’ on July 14, 1963 and they welcomed Ted Jr. and Joseph. Frances worked for a time at the Mayor Café and in the housekeeping department at the Trails West Hotel and also waitressed for the courthouse cafe. Frances also cleaned and processed geese/ducks for the hunters in the fall with her mother, sister, children and husband.

Frances enjoyed bingo, putting together jigsaw puzzles, cooking for family and friends, she especially loved family picnics and evening drives out on the town. Sunday dinners always included a delicious roast with all the trimmings. She had a passion for “collecting”. She had hundreds of knickknacks, jewelry, bobble-heads – just anything that caught her eye and gave her pleasure, she collected it.

First and foremost, Frances loved her family with all her heart. She treasured family events and activities, just spending time together, no matter what the occasion.

Frances’s loving family include her husband, Ted Shaffer Sr.; five children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – Lisa Ann Holtz of Devils Lake and her children Frankie Reese, Linda Reese and her children LillyAnn McDonald, Kendra McDonald, Andrew Reese, Drayvin Reese, Jonathon Schmidt Jr., Salena Schmidt, Talaina Reese and Onnah Schmidt, Kortney Fry and her son Tucker Fry; Ted (Jessica) Shaffer Jr. of Devils Lake and children Sabrina Lara and her son James, Emily Shaffer, Ted Shaffer III, Rebecca Shaffer, Gannon Gefroh and Chloe Gefroh; Joseph Shaffer of Devils Lake; Linda Holtz (Greg Christie) family Christopher (Andriea) Christie Sr. and his children Katie (Katyn) Newcomb, Jacob Christie, Jayden Andrade, Johnathon Christie, Jasper Carlson, Caleb Carlson, Brantley Strand, Jericka Christie, Christopher Christie Jr. and Victoria Christie, Jessica (Eric) Weese; Jennifer (Greg) Wireman of Ohio and her children Chloe, George; Terry (Lori) Holtz of Nevada and children Justina (Matt) Peters and Shawn Toso; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law – John and ‘Yoyo’ Shaffer, Betty Shaffer and Judy Shaffer; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews including Curtis (Maria) Bakken and their son Bodin Bakken and Joseph (Jeanine) Martin and their child Jessie Robinson; god-daughter and niece, Mary DeCoteau; and other cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; daughter, Linda Holtz; siblings – Maggie Martin, Irene Houle, Louis Martin, Joseph Laverne Martin, Duane Martin and Walter Martin; parents-in-law, Bill and Evelyn Shaffer; and brothers-in-law – Herrillis Shaffer and William ‘Bill’ Shaffer.

Casket Bearers will be Gannon Gefroh, Ted Shaffer III, Andriea Christie, Ken Kjorsvik, Frankie Reese, Richard Houle, Ronnie Houle and Richard Ybarra.

Honorary Bearers will be Christopher Christie Sr., Jonathon Schmidt Sr., Sabrina Lara, Kortney Fry, Linda Reese and all of Frances’s beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published on April 14, 2021