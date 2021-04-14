Carol Longie

Obituary

Carol Longie, 63, of Fort Totten passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Trinity Health, Minot.

Carol Lee Davis was born on October 17, 1957 in Oklahoma to Raymond Davis and Sheila (Hubbard) Davis. Carol graduated from Belcourt High School in 1975. She attended Little Hoop Community College and UND. Carol moved to Spirit Lake during the 1980’s where she met Cecil Longie. They made their home in Spirit Lake and were later married on December 14, 1985 in St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael. Carol was a selfemployed community babysitter up until her tragic bed-ridden illness. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, going on picnics, rummaging, going to the casino, traveling with family, attending Pow-Wows and collecting baskets. Carol loved her kids and grandchildren and spending time with them. She also loved making all holidays, birthdays and family gatherings very special for everyone.

She is survived by her sons – Alfred (Karen) Thompson Jr., Billy (Brandy) Longie Sr., Cecil (Jennifer) Longie Jr., Dulin Longie, Ethan Longie, Ryan (Resa) Thomas and Robert Smith; daughters – Emily (Bob) Longie, Honey Longie, Calee Longie, Tresa (Devin) Longie-Grey Water, Daisy (Morris) Longie, Nikki (Brian) Thomas, Trina (Robert) Thomas, Rhonda Smith and Michelle Smith; sister, Lisa (Mike) Kenzy; and brothers – Darrell (Shana) Davis and Rob Davis; 44 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank Davis and Josephine (Decoteau) Davis and Bernard and Marjory Hubbard; parents, Raymond Davis and Sheila (Hubbard) Davis; brother, Mitchell Davis; and grandchild, Valentine Josephine Longie.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., all at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael.

Friends wishing to join the procession from New Rockford to St. Michael may gather on St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, prior to 4:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael.

Burial will take place at a later date.

