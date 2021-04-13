Shirley Ludwig

Obituary

Shirley Ludwig, 78, of Minot died Sunday April 11, 2021 at the Trinity Hospital of Minot. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery of Harvey.

Shirley was born on November 19, 1942 in Pierce county. She was the daughter of Wendelin and Mary (Grossman) Ludwig. Shirley lived in Harvey, Ortonville, Minn., Devils Lake and Milbank, S.D. before moving to Minot. Shirley enjoyed embroidery, puzzles, and being with her dogs.

Shirley is survived by her mother, Mary and brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Cheryl Ludwig, all of Minot; one nephew Kyle Ludwig. Shirley was preceded in death by her father and sibling, Leslie Crist. Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home of Harvey.

Published on April 13, 2021