Carol Longie

Obituary

Carol Longie, 63, of Fort Totten died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Trinity Health, Minot.

Her visitation will be Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., all at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael.

Friends wishing to join the procession from New Rockford to St. Michael may gather on the St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, prior to 4:30 p.m.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 19, 2021at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael.

Her burial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

Published on April 13, 2021