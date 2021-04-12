Michael Kraft

Obituary

Michael Edward Kraft, 82, of Devils Lake passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Friday afternoon, April 9, 2021 at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake.

Michael E. Kraft ‘Mike’, the son of John and Aloisia (Sander) Kraft, was born on October 28, 1938 in St. Michael. He lived and attended school in St. Michael. Mike was united in marriage to Dorene Frederick on June 26, 1963. From this union they were blessed with three children – Tamula, Michael A. and Chad. They established and made their home in St. Michael.

Mike worked in the mason and brick laying industry most of his life. His first job was with Michael Kurtz Construction, then he went to Barry Smith Construction and settled into Lake Ready Mix and Joe’s Sports Center until his retirement in 2008. Mike became a member of the North Dakota Army National Guard entering on August 30, 1961 until his honorable discharge on August 29, 1964 with the rank of SP4. He extended his enlistment with the Army Reserve for a period for six years until August 1970. His military occupational specialty was carpentry.

Mike was a life-long member of the Elks, Eagles, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club and Rural Fire Department.

On July 17, 1992, Mike was united in marriage to Kathleen (Delvo) Stavang at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake with all their children and grandchildren as attendants. Mike and Kathy enjoyed being members of the Creel Bay Golf Club and activities with St. Joseph Catholic Church. They were both Extraordinary Ministers of the Holy Eucharist for several years. Since its origin of the Adoration Chapel on Pentecost Sunday 2009, they were weekly adorers Thursday afternoons. Mike was also a member of Lake Region Anglers and Lake Region Wood Carvers. For the last 10 years, Mike and Kathy enjoyed winters at Apache Junction, Ariz.

Mike’s passion was fishing. He also loved to play cards, hunt and wood carve. At age 55, Mike learned to cross county and downhill ski, his favorite part was skiing through the trees. Kathy also taught Mike how to golf, which became one of their favorite Sunday pastimes. But the time he cherished the most was when he spent time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike’s greatest happiness in life was making memories with his family.

-Mike is survived by his wife of almost 29 years Kathy; children – Tammy (Tim) Rutten of Devils Lake, Mike (Wendy) Kraft of Munich, Chad (Sandi) Kraft of Fargo; step-children – Kevin (Tracy) Stavang of Leavenworth, Wash., Debbie (Brian) Stemmerman of Woodenville, Wash., Jeff (Jean) Stavang Pueblo West, Colo.; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren – Shana (Rich) Taveras and son James, Samantha (Ejay) Stuen and twin sons Cal and Porter; Lexy (Ross) Hammer and children Cora and Henry, Juana (Beau) Locken and son Emmett, Michael L. Kraft and special friend Coty; Morgan (Craig) Needham, Paige Kraft, Brooke Kraft; Alexi (Hampton) Terry, Annie Stavang and special friend Ben; Ian (Myra) Stemmerman and son Malakai, Cole Stemmerman and special friend Evyn, Brynne Stemmerman; Courtney (David) Shnaper and daughter Ava, Molly Stavang, Karli (Zakk) Gallegos and children Charleigh and Bram, Kait Clough and son Bash, Kamron Clough and special friend Alexia, twins Andrew Clough and Kaden Clough; brothers – Joe (CeCe) Kraft of Devils Lake, Louie (Phyllis) Kraft of St. Michael; brother in-law, Fred Bingham of Devils Lake; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in passing by his parents; siblings – Tony, Frank, John, Peter, Emil, and Sebastian Kraft, Mary Kuntz, Liz Matthews and Ann Bingman; and granddaughter, Kelsey Clough.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Mike’s memory to the St. Joseph School and Church, Faith In Our Future Campaign or the charity of the donor’s choice.

A special thank you to Dr. Downs and the staff of Eventide Heartland Care Center for your excellent care of our precious Mike.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mike will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm and Reverend Bernard Pfau concelebrating the Mass. The Mass will be live-streamed on facebook.com/stjosephdvl. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post #756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 18 at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. The Rosary will be led by the Knights of Columbus and Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon.

Due to COVID-19, please keep your health and safety and that of others in mind when attending any of the services.

