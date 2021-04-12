James Ferguson

Obituary

James Ferguson, 87, of New Rockford died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford.

A Visitation will be Tuesday, 1 - 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford and will continue at church from 6-7 p.m.; a Rosary Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., all at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.

James’ Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.

His burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.

Published on April 12, 2021