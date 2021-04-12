Frances Shaffer

Obituary

Frances M. Shaffer, 85 a life-long resident of Devils Lake passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Eventide Devils Lake Care Center with loving family at her side.

Mass of Christian Burial for Frances will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Wirth celebrating the Mass. Frances will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed via facebook.com/stjosephdvl.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 14 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

Published on April 12, 2021