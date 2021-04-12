Darrett Mudgett Sr.

Obituary

Darrett Andrew Mudgett Sr., 24, of Fort Totten passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at his home.

A visitation was held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Tekakwitha Center in St. Michael beginning at 5 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. The procession to St. Michael left at 4 p.m. on Sunday from City Plaza. The funeral service was on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10 a.m., also at the Tekakwitha Center with Reverend Larry Thiele officiating. Darrett will be laid to rest in the Raven Hill, Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Fort Totten.

Darrett Andrew Mudgett was born on February 14, 1997 in Grand Forks, son of Jewellee Morin and Darrett Mudgett Sr. He lived most of his life at Crow Hill with his father until his father passed away in 2005. Darrett attended school in Warwick in his earlier years. Most recently, Darrett worked at the Spirit Lake Casino in the Events Department.

Darrett was very close to his paternal grandparents and was the family’s first baby. He was the center of attention and had everything he ever needed and more. When he was younger, he and his wild cousins, JJ, Clarence, Jaden, Tamara, Frankie, Montaya and Chelsea would go in the woods, make forts and set up traps to catch minnows for their fishing rods. Darrett enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed fixing and working on cars. He liked to cruise and usually had several of his children with him. Darrett loved spending time with his four children, gambling until his finger hurt, fishing, cruising and racing to the mish. While at the mish rec., you would see Darrett playing basketball with his friends and family. When he wasn’t playing basketball he was watching his favorite team the Golden State Warriors playing.

Darrett had a bubbly personality and could always make anybody smile. Darrett had a huge heart, always helping all his friends who went to him to vent because he was always ready to listen. He put everything he had into being a father. He strived to be a great dad to his kids, like he remembered his dad being a great dad to him. He was absolutely into family, loved his mom and siblings more than anything and was a great protector of the little family he made.

Darrett is survived by his mother Jewelee; children – Blake Mudgett, DJ (Darrett A.) Mudgett Jr., Karter D. Mudgett and Darrlyn Mudgett; grandparents – Andrew Morin Sr., Arthur Mudgett and Cynthia Blacklance; great-grandparents, Ardis and Vincent Shaw; siblings – Brooklynne Little, Robert Little III, Brielle Little, Samuel Morin, Bella Morin and Sybil; aunts and uncles – Lola Mudgett, Arlin Blacklance, Garrett Mudgett, Bernard Mudgett, Barrett Mudgett, Doug Morin, Lyle Morin, Clarence Morin Sr., Jason LaRock, Lori Morin and Jennifer LaRock; special friend, Chasity Lightening; and many dear cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrett Allen Mudgett; son, Gentry Mudgett; brother, Jonah Little; great- and great-great-grandparents – Betty and Frank Morin, Frank Myrick, Allen Mudgett, Lillian Shaw, Vivian Thompson, Moses Thompson and Arlene Shaw; aunts and uncles – Andrew Morin Jr., Marshall Blacklance and Nilus Blacklance; and best friends, Donovan WalkingEagle and Gus BigTrack.

Casket Bearers were Kyle Ironhawk, Chris White, JJ LaRock, Barrett Mudgett, Clarence Morin Jr., Anthony Ironhawk, Robert Little Sr., Robert Little III and Aaron Ironhawk.

Honorary Bearers were his special friends and bro-friends – Chasity Lightening, Sharissa Buckles, Ira Jones, Anthony Ironhawk, Markie Littleghost and everyone he met along the way of his life.

Published on April 12, 2021