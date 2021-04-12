Ardis Hunter

Obituary

Ardis B. Hunter, 83, of Cando passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. Services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Cando Lutheran Church in Cando with Pastor Bonnie Weaver officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Cando. Masks are required at the service.

Memorials in Ardis’s name are preferred to Uffda Fund for Animals, P.O. Box 454, Cando, ND 58324.

Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home of Cando is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 12, 2021