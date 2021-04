Marjorie 'Marge' Eisenzimmer

Obituary

A Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery for Marjorie L. ‘Marge’ Eisenzimmer who died on January 6, 2021 in Arizona. Following the graveside service, there will be a time of fellowship at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Devils Lake. Please keep in mind your safety and that of others, please wear a mask.

Published on April 08, 2021