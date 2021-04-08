Marilyn Allmaras

Obituary

Marilyn Allmaras, 97, of New Rockford died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd.

Her Public Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

Her private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.

Her burial will be at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, New Rockford.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

