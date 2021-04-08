Lois Martin

Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Devils Lake on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. for Lois F. (Beck) Martin who died February 15, 2021. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Devils Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully encourages contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Lois. Fellowship to follow burial at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Devils Lake.

