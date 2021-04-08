Dean Petska

Obituary

Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 2 until 5 p.m. for Dean Allen Petska who died on March 10, 2021 with the Funeral Service on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake. Military Honors will be accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post #756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team-Army. Masks are required. Services will be live-streamed at facebook.com/stolaflutheranchurchdevilslakend. Fellowship to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Devils Lake.

