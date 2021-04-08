Darrett Mudgett Sr.

Obituary

Darrett Andrew Mudgett Sr., 24, of Fort Totten passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at his home.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Tekakwitha Center in St. Michael beginning at 5 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. The procession to St. Michael will leave at 4 p.m. on Sunday from City Plaza. The funeral service will be on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. also at the Tekakwitha Center with Rev. Paul Schuster officiating. Darrett will be laid to rest in the Raven Hill Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Fort Totten.

Darrett is in the care of the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake.

Published on April 08, 2021