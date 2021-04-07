Yvonne Kearns

Obituary

Yvonne Held Kearns, 69, of Asheboro, N.C. died Monday, March 15, 2021 at her residence with family at her side.

Yvonne was a native of Devils Lake, graduating from Devils Lake High School and University of ND, and was formerly employed as a social worker for the Federal Government. She was all about her family and loved them dearly. Yvonne enjoyed reading, working in the garden and traveling, visiting many Asian countries and the States. She was a U.S. Army Veteran and after her husband Joe retired from the military, they returned to live in Seoul, South Korea. Joe and Yvonne were married on October 16, 1974 and he passed away on February 11, 2003. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe L. Kearns; parents, Frederick and Peggy Birnie Held; brothers – Douglas and Daron Held; and stepson, Jeff Kearns.

Yvonne is survived by daughters – Jodi Wright (Buddy) of Asheboro, Jacquelyn Triplett (George) of Archdale, N.C.; sister, Kristi Berg (Arne) of Devils Lake; brothers – Don Held (Kate) of Everett, Wash. and John Held of Concord, Calif.; grandchildren – James, Stephanie, Megan, Amy, Taylor and Jessie; her great-grandchildren; nieces – Taska Cantwell, Danika Micke, Makesha Fettig and Ronda Hakso; nephew, Kyler Held; aunt, Charlotte Kakela; and numerous cousins.

Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203.

